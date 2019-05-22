Liam Payne Admits He Still Got Pocket Money From His Mum After Joining One Direction

Liam Payne reveals his mum gave him One Direction pocket money. Picture: Getty Images/Chase Visa Tap IG

Liam Payne has revealed that even after joining one of the biggest boy bands in the world, he was still getting an allowance from his mum.

Liam Payne has revealed that he was still given an allowance by his mum after joining One Direction as he was only 18, and said she would make sure that he got it, despite the fact they were earning millions of pounds every year.

WATCH: Liam Payne Gushes About How Much Of A "Sexy Boy" Harry Styles Is...

🎥@LiamPayne talking about Karen still giving him an allowance even after he was in the band and buying his parents a house as his first big purchase at the Chace Visa Tap to Pay event in NYC - 21/5 via jennibryer3 IG story pic.twitter.com/pDkKUxH6Cv — The Daily Payne {fan account} (@realdailypayne) May 22, 2019

Speaking at an event in New York for Chase Visa Tap, the 'Strip That Down' singe revealed:

"When I was growing up I did have an allowance, I can't remember how much it was, but my mum made sure that we all got paid."

"But the funny thing was we had it up until the age of 18 and obviously I was already in the band at this point and my mum made sure that I got all my allowance money, bless her, whilst I was in the band as well."

My first big purchase I think was a house for my parents which obviously felt like definitely the right thing to do...and you just want to do nice things like that."

Liam, 25, is reportedly worth an estimated £46 million thanks to his time in the band as well as forging a hugely successful solo career, and we can't help but think saving that pocket money in his formative years has helped him along the way.

It was recently revealed that Harry Styles is the wealthiest of all the 1D boys, thanks to a lucrative modelling deal with Gucci and an enormously successful world tour for his debut which sold just under a million tickets and raised an impressive $1.2 million for charity.

But, did he get any pocket money, is the real question?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Liam Payne News