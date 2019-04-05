WATCH: Liam Paynes Gushes About How Much Of A "Sexy Boy" Harry Styles Is...

5 April 2019, 07:42

Liam Payne congratulated Harry Styles on being crowned #CapitalSexiest, but just couldn't work out which aspect of him was actually the hottest...

Liam Payne spent six years of his life with One Direction. That's six years of looking at Harry Styles every day, so if there's one person who knows what he looks like, it's him.

After you all crowned Harry Styles as #CapitalSexiest, this year, Will Manning and Aimee Vivian broke the news to him.

> "Five Concerts In One" - Liam Payne's One Direction Reunion Plans Sound Incredible

"He is quite the sexy boy," said the 'First Time' singer, and said that he wasn't bitter about coming sixth, with 26.7k votes.

He started to question as to what aspect of Harry Styles' appearance was actually the sexiest - from his eyes, to his cheekbones. And now we will forever be plagued with that question, and we'll never know the answer.

Liam's Mum also called up to discuss his first times, from first kisses to first girlfriends, and we'd like to make a formal apology for embarrassing you like this. At least we didn't film it all. Just like, erm, the video below...

> We're Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App Now!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  2. 2
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  4. 4
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  5. 5
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  6. 6
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  8. 8
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  9. 9
    Better Man artwork
    Better Man
    Westlife
    itunes
  10. 10
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  14. 14
    Fashion Week (feat. AJ Tracey & MoStack)
    Steel Banglez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  16. 16
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  18. 18
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  20. 20
    Please Me artwork
    Please Me
    Cardi B Bruno Mars
    itunes
  21. 21
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  22. 22
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  23. 23
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  25. 25
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  26. 26
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  27. 27
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  28. 28
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  30. 30
    Last Hurrah
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  32. 32
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds Of...
    itunes
  33. 33
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  34. 34
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  35. 35
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix) artwork
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix)
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  37. 37
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  38. 38
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid

Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

Zayn Malik

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?

News

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?

TV & Film

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

News

Vick Hope once messaged Michael B Jordan asking him out on a date

WATCH: Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez VR Reality Prank w/ Roman Kemp

Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth