Liam Payne Reveals Nobody Could Wear Stripes In One Direction Because They Were Louis Tomlinson’s ’Thing’

4 July 2019, 17:11

Liam Payne has just launched a fashion range.
Liam Payne has just launched a fashion range. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne has revealed he hasn’t ‘worn a stripe’ since he was 15 because they were Louis Tomlinson’s thing in One Direction.

Liam Payne has opened up about his fashion sense, revealing he hasn’t worn a stripe since before he was in One Direction.

The Strip That Down singer has just launched his design debut for clothing one Hugo and recently sat down with Evening Standard to talk about all things fashion.

Cheryl Liking Liam Payne's Instagram Photos Prove They're The Friendliest Exes Around

He said: “When we were in the band, everybody had their thing. I was the guy in the patterned shirt. Louis had the trousers with the Tom’s, and no-one could wear stripes because he did.

"I haven’t worn a stripe since I was 15. It’s funny now looking at how everyone’s style has changed. Growing up as famous as we were, you can’t get away with all the fashion mistakes you’ve made over the years."

He also admitted he ‘has a long way to go before he can be considered a style icon’ and confessed he used to wear things that he knew would ‘annoy’ people in the early days of his career.

He said: “There’s a shot of me wearing this furry thing with no T-shirt and sunglasses on – inside – and red jogging bottoms. I don’t know what was going on that day.

“I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that the way I was dressing was annoying people – I was like, I’m going to get abused whatever I wear.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  5. 5
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  7. 7
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  8. 8
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  9. 9
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB...
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  11. 11
    Bounce Back artwork
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    No Guidance artwork
    No Guidance
    Chris Brown feat. Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson & Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Strike a Pose artwork
    Strike a Pose
    Young T & Bugsey feat. Aitch
    itunes
  17. 17
    Hate Me artwork
    Hate Me
    Ellie Goulding feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift feat. Brendan Urie of Panic!...
    itunes
  20. 20
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Check On Me artwork
    Don't Check On Me
    Chris Brown eat. Justin Bieber Ink
    itunes
  22. 22
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  23. 23
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heaven artwork
    Heaven
    Avicii
    itunes
  25. 25
    Easier artwork
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  26. 26
    Late Night Feelings artwork
    Late Night Feelings
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  27. 27
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    All Day & Night artwork
    All Day & Night
    Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, Madison Beer
    itunes
  31. 31
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  32. 32
    Stay (Don't Go Away) artwork
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  33. 33
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  37. 37
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    The River artwork
    The River
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

The Stranger Things cast are receiving jaw-dropping pay packets for season 3

How Much Do The Stranger Things Cast Get Paid? The Incredible Amount Millie Bobby Brown And Her Co-Stars Receive

TV & Film

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Dress And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Were There
Exclusive
The Love Island cast aren't allowed to sleep in

Love Island Star Yewande Biala Reveals Why You'll Never See The Cast Having A Lie-In

TV & Film

The Love Island lie detector is fast approaching for 2019

When Is The Love Island Lie Detector Test & Has It Been Scrapped?

TV & Film

Love Island 2019 has been a dramatic series

Which Love Island 2019 Contestant Are You? Take Our Quiz To Find Out How You'd Handle The Villa Drama
Exclusive
Ellie Goulding surprised her fan, Lil Nas X

WATCH: Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding