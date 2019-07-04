Liam Payne Reveals Nobody Could Wear Stripes In One Direction Because They Were Louis Tomlinson’s ’Thing’

Liam Payne has just launched a fashion range. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne has revealed he hasn’t ‘worn a stripe’ since he was 15 because they were Louis Tomlinson’s thing in One Direction.

Liam Payne has opened up about his fashion sense, revealing he hasn’t worn a stripe since before he was in One Direction.

The Strip That Down singer has just launched his design debut for clothing one Hugo and recently sat down with Evening Standard to talk about all things fashion.

He said: “When we were in the band, everybody had their thing. I was the guy in the patterned shirt. Louis had the trousers with the Tom’s, and no-one could wear stripes because he did.

"I haven’t worn a stripe since I was 15. It’s funny now looking at how everyone’s style has changed. Growing up as famous as we were, you can’t get away with all the fashion mistakes you’ve made over the years."

He also admitted he ‘has a long way to go before he can be considered a style icon’ and confessed he used to wear things that he knew would ‘annoy’ people in the early days of his career.

He said: “There’s a shot of me wearing this furry thing with no T-shirt and sunglasses on – inside – and red jogging bottoms. I don’t know what was going on that day.

“I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that the way I was dressing was annoying people – I was like, I’m going to get abused whatever I wear.”

