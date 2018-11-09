Liam Payne Tweets Support To Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl On Day Her New Music Drops

The pair share a son together. Picture: instagram

We stan a supportive ex!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned this week, it’s that you should never waste time and energy being angry or bitter towards an ex partner. (Thanks, Ariana Grande. Or should we say ‘thank u, next’).

And it looks like Cheryl’s ex Liam Payne is a big fan of this attitude as he’s just tweeted a message of support to the mum of his child.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest.”

Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest 🙌🏼🌹 — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 9, 2018

Fans of the former One Direction star have been praising him for the ‘respectful’ and ‘wholesome’ tweet, with one writing: “What a gentleman.”

Another added: “I wish my exes were that respectful.”

The pair called it quits back in July after two and a half years but vowed to co-parent their one-year-old son, Bear, together.

A source told a tabloid at the time: “He still cares for her and she cares for him. They still have an ongoing relationship together. They have a baby together.

“Both Cheryl and Liam have successful careers that take a lot of time, which didn’t always make things easy. There were ups and downs for a long time.”