Cheryl’s Back At The #CapitalJBB – SIX Years After Her Last Jingle Bell Ball Performance!

Cheryl is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball! Picture: Press

She’s got a brand new single on the way, but Cheryl’s also promised to perform some classics for you guys too!

She’s been away for a little while, but she’s back and better than ever… Cheryl’s bringing some brand new music - her new single 'Love Made Me Do It' drops this Friday - and some of her classic hits to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Who's Going To Be Taking The Stage At The Jingle Bell Ball?!

It’s hard to believe it’s been six whole years since Cheryl last took to the #CapitalJBB stage – in fact even she can’t believe it, telling us, “Was all that six years ago? That’s crazy! So it makes it even more exciting really.”

It’s a huge week for Cheryl, as well as being confirmed for the Jingle Bell Ball line-up, she’s also got a brand new single dropping on Friday too called 'Love Made Me Do It'… so you guys will get to see that live at the Ball!

She told us, “It’s so exciting, I’ve been away for too long so I’m excited to get back. I think the line-up is really exciting, that’s what I love most about it actually, is when you’re backstage and you get to meet people that you admire and there’s always a buzz of other artists around so I just enjoy the whole thing to be honest.”

We literally can’t wait for this – she’s promised a throwback filled set as well as her brand new single – Cheryl’s coming back to the Ball!

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!