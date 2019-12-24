Liam Payne Congratulates Harry Styles On Number One Album With Heartfelt Social Media Post

24 December 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 24 December 2019, 10:44

Liam Payne congratulated Harry Styles on his album's success
Liam Payne congratulated Harry Styles on his album's success. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne shared a touching message to congratulate former bandmate Harry Styles on his number one album, ‘Fine Line’.

The One Direction lads have remained amicable pals since going on hiatus, with Liam Payne watching Harry Styles from the front of the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month.

After all the boys released new music around the same time over the past few months, the stars have continued to support each other’s successes.

WATCH: Harry Styles Surprises An Unsuspecting Fan At His 'Fine Line' Pop Up Shop

Liam and Harry dropped their albums within a matter of days of each other at the start of December and Harry’s ‘Fine Line’ has soared to number one.

Acknowledging his pal’s achievement, Liam took to Instagram to say congratulations to Harry on becoming the first UK male artist to debut at number one with his first two albums.

He wrote on Instagram, alongside the ‘Fine Line’ album cover: “Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon.”

Fans loved to see the bandmates’ support, with one saying: “Liam your heart is amazing.”

“I know you’re the best, congrats on your album too, Payno,” replied another.

Liam dropped his debut album, ‘LP1’, at the start of December, with tracks including ‘Stack It Up’, ‘Familiar’, and ‘Strip That Down’.

Meanwhile, Harry’s latest singles; ‘Lights Up’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and ‘Adore You’ have gone down a treat with fans.

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry, and Liam have remained on good terms since their hiatus in 2016, always speaking highly of one another in interviews.

When Kendall Jenner asked Harry on The Late Late Show to rank his former bandmates’ solo successes during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Harry chose to eat a scorpion instead of answering the question.

Zayn also recently dropped a new single ‘Flames’, while Niall released ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ in October and Louis will drop debut album ‘Walls’ in 2020.

