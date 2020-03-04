Lewis Capaldi Launches Mental Health Support Scheme 'LIVELIVE' At Gigs To Help Fans With Anxiety

Lewis Capaldi has set up an initiative to help fans with mental health struggles at his shows. Picture: PA

Lewis Capaldi kicked off his mental health support system, ‘LIVELIVE’, to help fans at shows who struggle with anxiety, offering them advice, time out and a gig buddy system.

Lewis Capaldi is helping fans who suffer from anxiety or mental health issues by launching a support system for those attending his shows.

The initiative called LIVELIVE is in association with Music and You and Interlude Artists, and promises to assist gig-goers with any issues they may be struggling with.

Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend In 2020 And Who Is Catherine Halliday? Everything We Know About Singer's Relationship Status

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker, who is currently on tour, initially announced the notion last year but kicked off the first night of the support system with his Manchester show on March 3.

He took to Instagram to inform fans of what the LIVELIVE Zone looked like.

He wrote: “First night of LIVELIVE tonight! Helping any of ya who struggle with any anxiety or mental health at gigs x. Follow @musicandyouofficial for all updates x [sic].”

Lewis Capaldi has been branded a 'hero' by fans for the LIVELIVE launch. Picture: Instagram

Lewis Capaldi initially mentioned LIVELIVE last year whilst announcing he was going on tour. Picture: Twitter

The support comes in all forms from advice and enquiries, to having a 'gig buddy’ to make you feel at ease during the show.

Music and You’s Instagram post described it as: “If you or anyone you are with suffers from anxiety or mental health-related issues, the LIVELIVE initiative in association with Lewis Capaldi and Music & You is here to help you."

They continued to list the variety of ways they support you, which include:

- Advice and support, before and during the shows via the helpline or helpdesk.

- LIVELIVE Zone if you are suffering from social anxiety, or need some time out.

- Mental Health Professionals available to help if you are experiencing a panic/anxiety attack.

- Gig buddy system for those attending alone, to meet other solo concert goers.

"Meeting point before doors open (at 5pm) is outside the main entrance, and inside the venue (at 7:45pm) by the LIVELIVE help desk," they added.

The start of @LewisCapaldi Livelive thing. Well done to Lewis and all involved ❤️ Hope I don't need to use on Friday but so amazing the option is there. #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/rHgKglDf78 — Sharon Quinn⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SaintSharon12) March 2, 2020

Seeing @LewisCapaldi in Glasgow this week 🎶

Email through today reminding us of this great initiative on his tour providing mental health support to fans who have anxiety and/or panic attacks whilst in busy concert environments #livelive

What a legend 💚 pic.twitter.com/T6Wz2bQ7f2 — Kimberley Forsyth (@ForsythK2) March 3, 2020

Fans of the BRITs winner were praising him for the launch, with one tweeting: "This makes me want to cry! @LewisCapaldi you are an actual hero, because there is nothing scarier than going to a gig alone! Or the anxiety that comes with going to/during/after a gig! Fair deuce! You’re an absolute credit! #LIVELIVE.”

“Love this idea. Means people who suffer with anxiety etc have support whilst they enjoy a concert. The team are fab. #LIVELIVE,” penned a second.

"Seeing @LewisCapaldi in Glasgow this week. Email through today reminding us of this great initiative on his tour providing mental health support to fans who have anxiety and/or panic attacks whilst in busy concert environments #livelive What a legend,” added a third.

Another said: "The start of @LewisCapaldi Livelive thing. Well done to Lewis and all involved. Hope I don't need to use on Friday but so amazing the option is there. #mentalhealth."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!