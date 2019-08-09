WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Does A Life-Drawing Class With Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

9 August 2019, 06:22

Lewis Capaldi joined Roman Kemp to sketch a six-foot-tall naked man in a life-drawing class. We'd like to apologise to the singer for any shock we may have caused.

Lewis Capaldi has gushed over his bromance with Niall Horan in the past, but it looks like the 'Someone You Loved' singer has moved on to another bloke...

And this bloke just so happens to be a tall, dark and naked life-drawing model.

Lewis Capaldi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Lewis Capaldi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Lewis sat down, donning his beret in front of an easel to take part in a life-drawing class, where he had to come face-to-face with, and sketch, a naked model.

While trying to concentrate on his artistic masterpiece, the 22-year-old singer spoke to Roman about releasing a chart-topping album, with 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', saying "Nothing's a given,

"Just because you've had a song that's done well, it doesn't mean you're going to have an album go well," continued Lewis. He also spoke about the viral fame he's found on social media and his most starstruck moment, when Star Wars' Mark Hamill wrote about him after seeing him appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Lewis Capaldi soon after showed his painting to Roman, saying "I can't really remember what's happened. All I know is that I'm sat with Roman Kemp, and there was a guy with a penis, in here. And it was out for some reason."

