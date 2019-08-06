WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Duets With A Deaf 10 Year Old Fan In Emotional Backstage Moment

6 August 2019, 12:24

Lewis Capaldi sings with 10 year old fan
Lewis Capaldi sings with 10 year old fan. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capialdi is pulling on the heartstrings of the entire world after performing a impromptu version of 'Someone You Loved' with a 10 year old fan.

Lewis Capaldi made a young fan's dreams come true after meeting her backstage at a concert to perform one of the sweetest duets you'll ever see.

10 year old Niamdh Braid, who was born deaf, met her idol Lewis backstage at the Belladrum Festival in Scotland after her family launched a campaign online for her to meet the singer.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

Lewis Capaldi takes to the stage in Scotland
Lewis Capaldi takes to the stage in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Niamdh performed the lyrics in British Sign Language while Lewis belted out his now-iconic tune 'Someone You Love'.

Niamdh's mum Sam told a newspaper, ‘He was such a down-to-earth guy, he even admitted he was nervous and he was great with the kids - he even posed for pictures in the glasses he is famous for wearing in videos and gave them to the kids as a gift.’

Sam went on to add, 'All Niamdh wanted to do was raise some awareness, and show other deaf children that you can do anything you want to do.'

