Lewis Capaldi 'Lew Roll' Still In Stock Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

Have no fear, Lew Roll is here. Picture: PA/Lewis Capaldi.com

Lewis Capaldi’s Lew Roll is still in stock, people.

Coronavirus fears have caused shoppers to rush out and panic buy hand sanitiser, bleach and toilet paper.

But fear not, Lewis Capaldi still has his famous Lew Roll in stock.

Lew Roll is available for £8.00. Picture: Lewis Capaldi.com

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer released the toilet paper, which is covered with pictures of his face, last year.

His merchandise range also includes ‘Lewis Calamari’ T’shirts, socks and hoodies.

The rolls, which are ‘individually wrapped for your sexy jungle cat’, according to the BRIT winner’s website description (make of that what you will), will set you back £8.00, but we’re sure you’ll agree that’s a small price to pay!

Fans have already started purchasing them, with one writing on Twitter: “Don’t panic people, your local Tesco, Aldi and Asda out of toilet rolls??? @LewisCapaldi has got ya back x.”

It’s unclear why people are panic buying loo roll, but supermarkets such as Tesco and Waitrose have had to start limiting customers to five items each.

One shopper told Express.co.uk: "I can't believe people have bought all the toilet paper. It's a ridiculous overreaction. What are we supposed to do?”

Others have been sharing images of empty shelves and signs which read: “Due to excessive demand we are currently sold out of these products.”

The toilet roll shelves in Waitrose Bury St Edmunds today, people have gone mad.... pic.twitter.com/cJfIq2nVRI — Tim Humpage (@t_humpage) March 8, 2020

Some people have been making jokes about the shortage, with one writing: “I have a 24 pack of unused Asda toilet roll. I’m willing to swap for an apartment in Central London.”

“British culture is hesitating to buy toilet roll even though you’re actually out of toilet roll because you don’t want people to think you’re stockpiling toilet roll.” Added another.

Be right back, just off to order 10 rolls of Lew Roll.

