Lewis Capaldi 'Lew Roll' Still In Stock Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

10 March 2020, 12:19

Have no fear, Lew Roll is here.
Have no fear, Lew Roll is here. Picture: PA/Lewis Capaldi.com

Lewis Capaldi’s Lew Roll is still in stock, people.

Coronavirus fears have caused shoppers to rush out and panic buy hand sanitiser, bleach and toilet paper.

But fear not, Lewis Capaldi still has his famous Lew Roll in stock.

Lewis Capaldi Says Ex Paige Turley ‘Has Every Right’ To Talk About Him As He Confirms 'Bruises' Is About The Love Island Star

Lew Roll is available for £8.00.
Lew Roll is available for £8.00. Picture: Lewis Capaldi.com

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer released the toilet paper, which is covered with pictures of his face, last year.

His merchandise range also includes ‘Lewis Calamari’ T’shirts, socks and hoodies.

The rolls, which are ‘individually wrapped for your sexy jungle cat’, according to the BRIT winner’s website description (make of that what you will), will set you back £8.00, but we’re sure you’ll agree that’s a small price to pay!

Fans have already started purchasing them, with one writing on Twitter: “Don’t panic people, your local Tesco, Aldi and Asda out of toilet rolls??? @LewisCapaldi has got ya back x.”

It’s unclear why people are panic buying loo roll, but supermarkets such as Tesco and Waitrose have had to start limiting customers to five items each.

One shopper told Express.co.uk: "I can't believe people have bought all the toilet paper. It's a ridiculous overreaction. What are we supposed to do?”

Others have been sharing images of empty shelves and signs which read: “Due to excessive demand we are currently sold out of these products.”

Some people have been making jokes about the shortage, with one writing: “I have a 24 pack of unused Asda toilet roll. I’m willing to swap for an apartment in Central London.”

“British culture is hesitating to buy toilet roll even though you’re actually out of toilet roll because you don’t want people to think you’re stockpiling toilet roll.” Added another.

Be right back, just off to order 10 rolls of Lew Roll.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lewis Capaldi News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Rushed To A&E Ahead Of Cheltenham Festival Appearance

News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: Inside Their Adorable Love Story

Little Mix

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been dating for seven months

Are Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Dating? Everything We Know About The Euphoria Stars’ Rumoured Relationship

TV & Film

Niall Horan Zayn Malik One Direction

Niall Horan Admits He & Zayn Malik Aren't Friends After Historic Falling Out
Louis Tomlinson gave One Direction fans a nostalgic show

Louis Tomlinson Performs One Direction Songs On Stage In Barcelona & Gives Fans All The Feels

Louis Tomlinson