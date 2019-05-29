Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll 'Bottle It And End His Career' As He's Added To The Glastonbury 2019 Line-Up

Glastonbury confirm Lewis Capaldi has been added to the 2019 line-up. Picture: Instagram / Getty

What a year to be Lewis Capaldi! Not only has the Scottish star celebrated a number one debut single, he's now been added to the bill for Glastonbury 2019 - which is no doubt be a career highlight for any musician.

The complete line-up for Glastonbury 2019 has been revealed - and none other than Lewis Capaldi has been added to the bill.

Lewis took to Instagram to announce the exciting news...with a joke, of course.

The Scottish star posted a series of fetching pics of him in red leopard print sunglasses, with his head leaning against a cuddly bear with a tartan bow tie - cuuuute!

Giving fans the peace sign, the 'Someone You Loved' singer added: "I’M PLAYING GLASTONBURY 🤯 Saturday at 4pm on the Other Stage if you want to see me bottle it and end my career ❤️x"

Other artists confirmed in the latest Glasto update include The Proclaimers and Dave.

Organisers of the music festival had already announced the likes of Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Minogue would be headlining the event.

Well done, Mr Capaldi - you're smashing it!