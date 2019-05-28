Stormzy Reveals He's A BTS Stan And Wants To Do A Collab

We need a BTS x Stormzy collaboration in our lives. Picture: Getty

Stormzy has not only revealed he's a BTS stan, he's also asking the K-pop band to hit him up to discuss a collab.

It's no secret that grime artist Stormzy, 25, is a superfan of K-pop band, BTS.

Not only did he watch them play the last time they toured the UK, Stormzy is literally counting down the days til he can see them perform live in London this week.

Taking it one step further and proving he is the ultimate stan, Stormzy has now also expressed an interest in doing a collab with BTS - and we're totally here for it, tbf.

Yooo @BTS_twt gimme a shout lads 📞 https://t.co/CnpKoDj0mS — VOSSI BOP OUT NOW! (@stormzy) May 27, 2019

A fan of the 'Vossi Bop' star messaged him saying "@stormzy bts are on the way to london when's the collab coming."

In response, Stormzy tweeted: "Yooo @BTS_twt gimme a shout lads."

BTS - made up of Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM and J-Hope - have yet to respond to Stormzy, but we seriously hope they do!

BTS are about to play in London, so what better time for a Stormzy collab? Picture: Getty

Stormzy has stiff competition though - Ariana Grande fans have been calling for a BTS collab for some time, and the K-pop band also stated they wanted to join forces with Billie Eilish.