Khalid Sing 'Talk' As Ariana Grande And Niall Horan

While backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball, Khalid sang his hit single, 'Talk', while impersonating the likes of Britney Spears and Ariana Grande.

If you've seen Khalid's incredible performance at the #CapitalSTB, you'll know he has the voice of an angel. That's why Roman Kemp wanted to see just how many different voices he could do.

When the 'Eastside' singer joined Roman backstage, he challenged Khalid to sing his hit, 'Talk', while doing impressions of various other celebrities.

Khalid joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Khalid took on the likes of Ariana Grande, Niall Horan and Arnold Schwarzenegger during the game, and Roman (eventually) managed to guess them all. So add 'impressions' to Khalid's list of talents.

The 21-year-old also dished the dirt on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding, saying that the 'Sucker' singer asked him to keep it a secret, and was shocked to see Diplo leak the entire ceremony on his Instagram Story.

Not only did Khalid sing the likes of 'Young Dumb & Broke' and 'Silence' to 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball, but he also joined Halsey on stage to perform their hit, 'Eastside'.

