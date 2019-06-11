Khalid Sing 'Talk' As Ariana Grande And Niall Horan

11 June 2019, 11:04

While backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball, Khalid sang his hit single, 'Talk', while impersonating the likes of Britney Spears and Ariana Grande.

If you've seen Khalid's incredible performance at the #CapitalSTB, you'll know he has the voice of an angel. That's why Roman Kemp wanted to see just how many different voices he could do.

When the 'Eastside' singer joined Roman backstage, he challenged Khalid to sing his hit, 'Talk', while doing impressions of various other celebrities.

> Lauv Is Looking To Collaborate With Khalid After The #CapitalSTB

Khalid joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Khalid joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Khalid took on the likes of Ariana Grande, Niall Horan and Arnold Schwarzenegger during the game, and Roman (eventually) managed to guess them all. So add 'impressions' to Khalid's list of talents.

The 21-year-old also dished the dirt on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding, saying that the 'Sucker' singer asked him to keep it a secret, and was shocked to see Diplo leak the entire ceremony on his Instagram Story.

Not only did Khalid sing the likes of 'Young Dumb & Broke' and 'Silence' to 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball, but he also joined Halsey on stage to perform their hit, 'Eastside'.

> Check Out All Of The Performances From Capital's Summertime Ball Over On Our App!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  13. 13
    Shockwave
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  14. 14
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  20. 20
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  21. 21
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  22. 22
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shine Girl (feat. Stormzy)
    MoStack
    itunes
  28. 28
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  33. 33
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  34. 34
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 1]
    Charli XCX, BTS
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  40. 40
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Danny Williams is apparently in the villa to better his career

Love Island’s Danny Williams 'Playing A Game' In The Villa Claims Ex Girlfriend In Leaked Phone Call

TV & Film

Chris Hughes wants to marry Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Says He Wants To Marry Little Mix's Jesy Nelson And Travel The World Together

News

Ellie Goulding sang Avril Lavigne backstage at #CapitalSTB

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Sings 00s Punk Rock Karaoke

Ellie Goulding

Selena Gomez deleted the final post of Justin Bieber from her Instagram

Selena Gomez Has Deleted All Traces Of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their son Psalm

Psalm West: How To Pronounce Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's New Baby Name And What It Means

News