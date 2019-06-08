Khalid's Summery Outfit Matched His Iconic Performance Of 'Better' And 'Talk' At The #CapitalSTB

Khalid put a smile on everyone's faces in Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA

Khalid's debut at the Summertime Ball was everything we'd hoped it would be.

Khalid brought a mesmerising energy to the Summertime Ball, making his debut with a string of hits the whole of Wembley Stadium was singing along to as he danced around in a fab floral shirt.

After a huge year with an array of chart-toppers under his belt, Khalid lived up to fans' expectations when he took to the stage with the entire stadium on their feet.

> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here

Kicking things off with 'Young, Dumb and Broke', Khalid then had everyone putting their hands in the air for 'Love Lies' and 'Silence' before easing into 'Better' and absolute head-bopper 'Talk'.

'Young, Dumb and Broke' had everyone singing along

Wembley Stadium put their hands in the air for 'Love Lies'

There certainly wasn't any 'Silence' for Khalid's third song

Everyone felt 'Better' after belting this one out, before ending with a track Wembley Stadium knew every word to

Khalid wrapped things up with 'Talk' and nobody wanted him to leave the stage

Khalid Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019 performance was epic. Picture: PA Images

Set list

- 'Young, Dumb And Broke'

- 'Love Lies'

- 'Silence'

- 'Better'

- 'Talk'

> Download Our App To Stay Up To Date With All The Summertime Ball Updates