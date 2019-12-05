Justin Timberlake Apologises To Wife Jessica Biel For "Lapse In Judgement" During Cheating Allegations

Justin Timberlake has spoken out against cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

After Justin Timberlake was spotted getting cosy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, the 'Mirrors' singer apologised to his wife in a lengthy statement.

Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, over several drinks.

The 'CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!' pop star took to Instagram to share a message with his 56.8 million followers, as he blamed his actions on drinking "way too much".

Addressing speculation that he was cheating on his wife, Jessica, Justin said that whilst he stayed away from gossip as much as he could, he felt "it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement," continued the 38-year-old. "Let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar."

Whilst he did admit he was very drunk, and regretted his behaviour at the party - where he was seen holding hands with Alisha, Justin insisted nothing romantic happened between the pair.

Justin Timberlake apologised to his wife, Jessia Biel, via Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He then got emotional about how his son, Silas, would perceive the situation, adding "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

As he continues filming for Palmer in New Orleans, Justin is said to be proud to be working on the film, and is excited for people to see the finished project.

On 21 November, Justin Timberlake was seen with his hands all over the American actress, Alisha Wainwright, as the pair partied on the balcony at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. He was also spotted not wearing his wedding ring.

Justin Timberlake plays Alish's onscreen partner in Palmer, and is said to focus on an ex-convict who strikes up a friendship with a boy from a troubled home.

Jessica Biel, who Justin started dating in 2007 and married in October 2012, is yet to respond to Justin's message, but many of his followers and friends were quick to support him.

