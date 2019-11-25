Justin Timberlake Pictured Holding Hands With 'Palmer' Co-Star Alisha Wainwright During Night Out

Justin Timberlake spotted holding hands with co-star. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @justintimberlake

Justin Timberlake's landed himself in hot water after being spotted getting pretty handsy with his 'Palmer' co-star, Alisha Wainwright, with his wedding ring no where in sight.

Justin Timberlake has been photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, whilst on a night out whilst they're away in New Orleans filming, and needless to say, people have a lot to say about the married star's touchy-feely antics.

Taylor Swift Reacting To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy AMA's Performance Is Everything

The paparazzi shots have flooded the internet, with the two actors sat in the corner of a balcony, where an eye witness said they chatted for around 40 minutes, during which they laid their hands on each other's legs, even holding hands at one point under the table.

Needless to say, the internet is pretty shocked at the apparent indiscretion, with fans taking to Twitter to voice their disapproval, with someone summing up the whole situation pretty accurately writing:

"I’m just pretending this whole Justin Timberlake fiasco isn’t happening otherwise I’m going to lose it ok?"

Just saw the photos of Justin Timberlake not wearing his wedding ring and holding hands with another girl... pic.twitter.com/kWj8rqDxWU — Erika (@erika89tc) November 24, 2019

I’m just pretending this whole Justin Timberlake fiasco isn’t happening otherwise I’m going to lose it ok? — carly aquilino (@carlyaquilino) November 25, 2019

The 'Cry Me A River' singer has been married to The Sinner actress, Jessica Biel, for the last seven years and together they share a four-year-old son, Silas.

They're often heralded as one of Hollywood's ultimate couple goals, posting loved up snaps, with JT championing his actress wife, so the images have come as a shock to many.

However, a source has denied any funny business, telling the MailOnline Justin was "out with a group of people from [the Palmer] production. There was nothing going on."

Neither JT or Alisha have addressed the images, nor has Jessica Biel, who has been spotted out and about in LA since the news broke.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News