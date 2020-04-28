Jessie J Branded 'Cold & Not Nice' By Drag Race Judge Michelle Visage

Jessie J called out in Michelle Visage interview as 'standoffish'. Picture: Getty Images

Michelle Visage didn't hold back about when talking about her most disappointing celebrity encounter, name checking Jessie J as the worst whilst praising Nicki Minaj.

RuPaul's Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, has called out Jessie J as her worst celebrity encounter, branding her 'cold', 'not nice' and a 'let down' in an interview with GayTimes.

Whilst talking about Nicki Minaj's recent guest judge appearance on season 12 of the drag competition, Michelle praised the 'Chun-Li' rapper for being down to earth and 'real', using 'Price Tag' singer Jessie J as an example of a celebrity who is the opposite.

She said: "What I loved about Nicki is that she was so...genuine, honest and herself. When superstars come in...you don’t know if they’re going to be standoffish, not nice, a total cold person like Jessie J."

Michelle added: "I don't care if you put that in there. It wasn't nice."

Talking about her and Ru meeting the British singer in Australia, she said: "We were so excited too. She wasn't nice. I was so excited and then I was like 'Boo'."

"It made me sad, which is why I don't want to meet Madonna. I don't want to be let down!"

So unwavering in her claims about the singer not being 'nice' during the Drag Race tour, Michelle told fans who doubted her on Twitter to 'ask every one of the queens' present for the meeting, tagging queen Manila Luzon, who simply responded with the zipped face emoji.

The fans who were suspicious about her claims posted a photo from the night in question, posting by Ivy Winters, who wrote: "Thank you Jessie J for doing a surprise performance at our show last night in Sydney!"

Ask every one of those queens starting with @manilaluzon — michelle visage (@michellevisage) April 28, 2020

🤐😂😂😂 — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) April 28, 2020

Jessie J hasn't commented on the piping hot tea Michelle has unapologetically spilled, and although many of her fans have leapt to the singer's defence, others are urging the superstar judge to name and shame more 'rude' celebs, something we're certain she'd have no problem doing!

spill more rude people tea michelle — cas (@yeriswink) April 28, 2020

RuPaul's Drag Race series 12 is currently airing on Netflix, with one episode a week dropping on each Saturday of the week.

