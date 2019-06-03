Jessie J Talks About Channing Tatum Relationship For The First Time

Jessie J opens up about her relationship to Channing Tatum. Picture: Lorraine ITV/Instagram @Channingtatum

Jessie J has opened up about her relationship with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum whilst appearing on ITV's 'Lorraine' for the first time.

Jessie J has spoken about her notoriously private relationship with Channing Tatum whilst appearing on Lorraine, confirming that she's happy and content just after posting a gushing comment on Instagram about him.

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Appearing on the daytime talk show to promote the fact she's returning to The Voice, she was coy when asked about her relationship with the Magic Mike star, but quickly conceded.

She said: "I am just very content with my life. Everyone deserves happiness."

The singer confirmed the pair are still going strong when dropping by Channing's Instagram comments for some encouraging words for her bae, writing:

"Create create create baby. Be you. Be free."

"Your layers of talent and passion for what you do are unstoppable. Your time to [shine]."

Jessie J encourages her 'baby' Channing Tatum to 'create'. Picture: Comments By Celebs/ Instagram

The 31-year-old also hit out on Instagram to ask fans to stop editing her features in photos, writing: "I am noticing more and more pictures my fans are posting of me where my face is edited.

"My nose is often made smaller and pointy, my chin is smaller, my lips are bigger."

"Please STOP EDITING MY FACE."

" I look like what I look like. I like my face flaws and all."

"If you don't like my face the way it is. Then don't post pictures of it."

Jessie J asks fans to stop editing her features in photos. Picture: Instagram @JessieJ

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jessie J News