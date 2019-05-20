Channing Tatum Leaves Racy Comment On Jessie J’s Photo As He Tells Her He Wants To Be Her ‘Snack’

Channing Tatum left a racy comment on girlfriend Jessie J's Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Channing Tatum and Jessie J can’t contain their feelings for one another on social media.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J love nothing more than to publicly express their affection for each other on Instagram, and their latest display had the hunky dancer asking to be her “snack”.

In a now-deleted Instagram post Jessie told her 8.1 million followers she was feeling stressed and wanted a snack, as she uploaded a photo of herself running through a field.

She wrote in the caption: “This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J. Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOO much to do you laugh at yourself and then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

Boyfriend Channing then cheekily commented: “Can I be the snack?” alongside an emoji of a man with his hand in the air.

Channing and Jessie have been together for less than a year, but only recently publicised their relationship following months of keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

The couple aren’t shy when it comes to showing their love for one another on social media and on Jessie’s 30th birthday Channing shared a tribute post to his other half, thanking her "just for being you".

