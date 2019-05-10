Jessie J's Song Lyrics Tattoo Is Spelt Wrong But She Really Doesn't Care

Jessie J has a misspelt tattoo on her thigh and she doesn't care. Picture: Getty Images/ @JessieJ

She also says that she's fully aware that she has small boobs, in case anyone on Instagram felt like pointing it out!

Jessie J posted a snap of herself enjoying some downtime on holiday (whether her bae, Channing Tatum is there, we aren't sure) before she heads on tour this summer and decided that before people pointed out her tattoo is spelt wrong, she'd do it for them.

It turns out, Jessie has the lyrics to her 2011 hit 'Who You Are' inked onto her thigh, but 'don't lose who you are to the blur of the stars' has a spelling error, with 'loose.'

The 31-year-old wrote to her 8 million followers:

"Yes my tattoo says... "don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars, Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are, Yes that I wrote, Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong, Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong, Yes I got it done in Essex, Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it."

"Yes I was 18, Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose, Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted , And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday."

Jessie will be touring across Europe this summer and we really want to know if Magic Mike actor and general superstar Channing Tatum, who she has been dating since last October will be in tow to support the singer.

Fans quickly replied to her sassy caption saying they don't care about the spelling error, writing "at least you love who you are, that’s the most important thing" and "you look gorgeous gal who minds a quirky misspelled 18yo tattoo?"

