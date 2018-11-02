Channing Tatum Brought His Daughter To Rumoured Girlfriend Jessie J's Concert

Channing Tatum is rumoured to be dating Jessie J. Picture: Splash/Getty

The actor was spotted taking his daughter, Everly, to Jessie J's LA gig.

Things certainly seem to be moving fast between Channing Tatum and his rumoured new girlfriend, Jessie J - the actor was seen taking his five-year-old daughter Everly to her gig this week.

Channing was photographed carrying Everly after the concert at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater, just days after he was seen leaving Jessie's house and photographed backstage at another of her shows.

Although Channing tried to keep a low profile by hiding under a baseball cap, photographers managed to get photos of him with his daughter as they left the show.

The couple seem to have been spending a lot of time together while she has been on the US leg of her tour, which heads to the UK next week.

Jessie and Channing are rumoured to have stated seeing each other not long after he split with his wife, Jenna Dewan, earlier this year.

Channing's ex, Jenna, is also rumoured to have started a new relationship.

