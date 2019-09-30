Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Confirmed For Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: Everything We Know So Far

Details are finally starting to emerge about the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, as it was confirmed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taming up.

In a matter of months the Super Bowl will be back once again and it’s set to be bigger than ever before with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira confirmed to perform together during the halftime show – AKA the highlight of the event.

Even though the NFL game takes place in the USA, it’s become just as huge over here in the UK with a lot of sports fans staying up late to watch the match and, of course, the halftime show.

J.Lo and Shakira announced their performance on social media, promising “it doesn’t get any bigger than this”.

They then said in a joint interview their performance will “represent the Latino community” as well as marking a new milestone for the USA.

J.Lo described their performance as: “When you think about Shak and I and the combination of that, it’s an explosion of fun and energy.”

Setting the bar high just five months away, here’s everything we know so far about the Super Bowl 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing together at the 2020 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 2020 takes place on 2 February at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium which is the home of the Miami Dolphins.

The stadium was recently transformed in a huge renovation project, reducing its capacity from 75,000 to 65,000 but it was given high-tech video boards and luxury seating.

Who is performing?

The icons teased some big surprises for the Super Bowl. Picture: YouTube

Icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are taking to the stage for a fiery performance to celebrate 100 years of the NFL, meaning it’s going to be bigger than ever before.

Specific details about their show will likely be kept tightly under wraps until the big day, but the women teased some surprises in their joint announcement interview.

As J.Lo discussed what we can expect from their collaboration, Shakira jumped in: “Don’t spoil the surprises”, so the world is now expecting something huge from the two legends.

The Hustlers actress and the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker’s performance will be the first time they’ve teamed up, but it’s going to be an extra special display.

J.Lo said in a statement: “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

The announcement thrilled fans of the stars around the world, eager to see what they have in store.

How can I watch in the UK?

The Super Bowl will air live on BBC One, meaning you’ll also be able to tune in on BBC iplayer if you’re going to watch it on your smart phone or tablet.

