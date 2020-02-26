Harry Styles Says He’s ‘OK’ After Robbery At Knifepoint In London

26 February 2020, 15:52

Harry Styles broke his silence on being robbed at knifepoint
Harry Styles has broken his silence on being robbed at knifepoint in North London.

Days before The BRIT Awards, ‘Adore You’ singer Harry Styles was held at knifepoint and demanded to hand over his cash while out in London following an evening with his friends.

After handing over his money, Harry was left seriously “shaken up” but was unharmed.

Harry Styles Hires Mick Jagger’s Bodyguards After Valentine’s Day Mugging At Knifepoint

He has since addressed the incident, which is being investigated by police, after a Today presenter asked how he is before he performed on the show in New York.

Harry Styles performed on the Today show in New York
Responding to the question about how he’s holding up, Harry said: “I’m OK, thanks, thank you for asking.”

It’s the first time Harry has addressed the ordeal since it happened on Valentine’s Day late into the evening.

Harry is said to have tightened up his security team since the incident, hiring Mick Jagger’s bodyguards according to the tabloids.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to The Mirror, saying: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery. “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

During the Today show, Harry also confirmed he’ll be performing at Madison Square Garden on Halloween weekend in October, dubbing the fancy dress party ‘Harryween’.

The show’s hosts then grilled him on his new-found friendship with ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker Lizzo, explaining he’s such a fan because she’s “always herself”.

“I think she’s amazing,” Harry answered. “She’s such a great artist. As a fan, you want artists to be themselves, and she is someone who is just herself, and she makes amazing music which is really feel good – and that’s what a lot of people need right now.”

