Harry Styles ‘Shaken Up’ After Being ‘Robbed At Knife Point’ On Valentine’s Night

Harry Styles was robbed for his cash at knife point. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles was held at knife point and demanded to hand over cash during a night out on Friday 14 February.

Harry Styles, who is set to perform at The BRITs 2020 this evening, was held at knife point on Valentine’s Day and robbed of his cash, leaving the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer ‘shaken up’.

According to The Mirror, Harry was out in North London on 14 February when a man confronted him and pulled out a knife, demanding he hand over his cash.

They report the 26-year-old “acted quickly and handed over the cash”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to the publication, saying: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A source also told the site: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

“Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Harry is scheduled to perform at The BRIT Awards 2020 this evening.

