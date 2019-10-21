Harry Styles Stans Are Pairing The ‘Lights Up’ Singer’s Iconic Looks With Their Birthdays

Harry Styles has had some incredible looks over the years. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles fans are looking back at some of his most fashionable times.

Harry Styles is one of the most notable pop stars with fashion credentials these days, affirming himself as a sartorial inspiration when he co-hosted the Met Gala in April this year.

Fans are now reminiscing about some of the ‘Lights Up’ singer’s best looks, by putting his name into Google alongside their birthday date to see which ensemble is their birthday outfit.

After one fan on Twitter, under the name @Harrys_Playlist, alerted fellow stans of the idea, the rest couldn’t resist seeing which look they got.

When one fan got the image results of the former One Direction singer sporting a red headband and a messy bun, they simply said: “Oh yes sir”.

“It’s what I deserve,” declared another as they unearthed the snap of Harry posing in a chunky, blue and red cardigan.

google "harry styles" and your birthday to see which outfit you get! pic.twitter.com/eAuVemPNs8 — H’s Playlist. (@Harrys_Playlist) October 21, 2019

“I’m lucky, Harry went on Saturday Night Live on my birthday,” tweeted one thrilled fan when they were hit with the snap of dapper Harry singing in a checked grey suit.

As fans reminisce on the forgotten looks Harry has pulled off since rising to fame, we take a look back at some of his best fashion moments.

August 2013

Harry Styles had serious style from the start of his fame. Picture: Getty

As One Direction were at the height of their fame, Harry cemented his style in the group with a laid-back look with a rocky edge.

Often wearing unbuttoned wavy shirts with a top underneath, it was clear from the start Harry was the more grungy one of the group.

And just look at that hair.

November 2015

Harry Styles' red carpet look at the AMAs cemented his unique style. Picture: Getty

Harry truly blew everyone away with his American Music Awards look, arriving on the red carpet in a leafy printed suit complete with black shirt. If that wasn’t eye-catching enough, the star opted for flared trousers to truly show off his individuality.

With shoulder-length locks to top it all off, this look couldn’t get much stronger.

May 2017

Harry Styles' red checked suit is a firm favourite outfit amongst fans. Picture: Getty

Firmly making patterned suits his thing, Harry stepped out in a red checked suit which caught everyone’s eye.

Days later, he continued to display his unique sense of style when he performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in an epic pinstripe, tailored one piece.

November 2017

Harry Styles at the Aria Awards 2017. Picture: Getty

Harry’s shiny paisley suit at the Aria Awards gave us all outfit envy. Perfectly on trend at the time and fitted to flatter his toned physique, it was a long time before fans got over this dashing look.

March 2018

Harry Styles proved sparkles are always necessary. Picture: Getty

Proving sparkles are always acceptable, Harry dazzled in Paris during his European tour when he took to the stage in a glittering grey suit. Completing the outfit with a low-buttoned dark shirt Harry gave fans a sneak-peek at his tattoos in the process.

June 2018

Harry Styles brought the flares back once again in 2018. Picture: Getty

Wearing a white suit with a subtle floral pattern to sing at Madison Square Garden, Harry brought the flares out once again for this masterpiece of an ensemble. He topped it all off with a black Tudor style shirt and started growing his hair once more.

March 2019

Harry Styles' electric blue suit caught everyone's attention. Picture: Getty

After rocking patterned and colourful suits for some time, Harry took his suit game to another level in March, heading to dinner in Soho, New York in an electric blue, velvet suit.

May 2019

Harry Styles' Met Gala ensemble was a big hit. Picture: Getty

Harry’s Gucci Met Gala look was one of his most iconic to date, consisting of a sheer top half to flaunt his tattoos and lace detailing on the cuffs giving it a stunning silhouette for 2019’s camp theme.

He even sported fabulous accessories, opting for a pearl earring and a number of chunky gold rings.

