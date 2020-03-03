Harry Styles Approves Fan’s ‘Harryween’ Costume During Adorable Meeting On Her Lunch Break In New York

3 March 2020, 12:33

Harry Styles' fan explains the cute interaction she had with the star
Harry Styles' fan explains the cute interaction she had with the star. Picture: PA

A Harry Styles fan met the ‘Falling’ star during her lunch break and he approved her costume for ‘Harryween’ during their lengthy chat.

Harry Styles has proven to be the politest pop star around, once again, after meeting a fan during her lunch break and walking down the street with her whilst having a chat - we’re not jealous at all!

Taking to Twitter to share her excitement with her followers, the girl - named Rachel - explained how she met the ‘Falling’ star along with his manager, Jeff Azoff.

Harry Styles Wears Little Mermaid 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-Shirt After Turning Down Prince Eric Role

She penned in all-caps: “Okay so story time. I was on my lunch break and I saw Harry and Jeff and I was like there is no way so anyways I walked up beside him and was like hi I’m so sorry I’m Rachel I’m a big fan and we shook hands and then I was like Fine Line is so good and he said thanks and Jeff smiled.

“So then I was like I actually just bought Harryween tickets and Jeff goes oh what night and I said well I’m going to both but I just have the 30th bc it was hard to get tickets sksks and Harry goes what’s your costume and I told him and he laughed and was like I like it [sic]."

Harry Styles' fan shared adorable snaps from when she met him
Harry Styles' fan shared adorable snaps from when she met him. Picture: Twitter

“So then I was like I’m excited it’s gonna be fun and I went to one night only too and he was like oh awesome thank you!" she added, "And then I asked for a pic and I was like no worries if not and he said of course!! And giggled a little hehe [sic]."

Going on the share the cute selfies with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, Rachel explained she was on the phone to her friend, Genna, at the time, and Haz even said hello to her!

She continued: "I go so nice to meet you see you soon and we hugged and this is my peak I’m so happy I love you all I love Harry hehe [sic].

"And like I thought I would be so scared but he was so nice and welcoming??? Like so easy to talk to hehe I can’t stop crying. Also we walked off casually down the street for two blocks. Me Jeff and Harry, I truly sskakak best friends [sic]."

Harry Styles' fans were praising the cute meet-up
Harry Styles' fans were praising the cute meet-up. Picture: Twitter
A Harry Styles fan met the star during her lunch break
A Harry Styles fan met the star during her lunch break. Picture: Twitter

She captioned the cute snaps, writing: "THE WAY MY LUNCH BREAK TURNED INTO THE BEST CONVO EVER WITH MY FAVORITE PERSON!!! thanks for chatting with me @Harry_Styles and for approving my Harryween costume!!!!! love you so much this day means the world to me!! [sic]"

Fans were quick to praise the adorable encounter, with one penning: "THIS IS SO WHOLESOME LITERALLY EVERY FAN INTERACTION SHOULD BE LIKE THIS ANYWYA CONGRATS [sic].”

"I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU OMG & HE'S THE ABSOLUTE BEST OMG JEFF TOO,” added another.

We honestly don’t think the One Direction star could get any sweeter at this point - we Stan a polite king!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Demi Lovato is back!

Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘I Love Me’ Is Coming

Demi Lovato

When is the Love Is Blind reunion and when can you watch it?

When Is The Love Is Blind Netflix Reunion & Which Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were nearly our Love Island 2020 winners

Love Island Results Reveal Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Lost To Paige Turley & Finn Tapp By 1%

TV & Film

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series

TV & Film

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have healed their rift

Katy Perry And Taylor Swift ‘Text A Lot’ Since Repairing Their Feud

Katy Perry

Global Awards 2020

How Can I Watch The Global Awards 2020?

The Global Awards