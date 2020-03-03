Harry Styles Approves Fan’s ‘Harryween’ Costume During Adorable Meeting On Her Lunch Break In New York

Harry Styles' fan explains the cute interaction she had with the star. Picture: PA

A Harry Styles fan met the ‘Falling’ star during her lunch break and he approved her costume for ‘Harryween’ during their lengthy chat.

Harry Styles has proven to be the politest pop star around, once again, after meeting a fan during her lunch break and walking down the street with her whilst having a chat - we’re not jealous at all!

Taking to Twitter to share her excitement with her followers, the girl - named Rachel - explained how she met the ‘Falling’ star along with his manager, Jeff Azoff.

She penned in all-caps: “Okay so story time. I was on my lunch break and I saw Harry and Jeff and I was like there is no way so anyways I walked up beside him and was like hi I’m so sorry I’m Rachel I’m a big fan and we shook hands and then I was like Fine Line is so good and he said thanks and Jeff smiled.

“So then I was like I actually just bought Harryween tickets and Jeff goes oh what night and I said well I’m going to both but I just have the 30th bc it was hard to get tickets sksks and Harry goes what’s your costume and I told him and he laughed and was like I like it [sic]."

Harry Styles' fan shared adorable snaps from when she met him. Picture: Twitter

OKAY SO STORY TIME. I WAS ON MY LUNCH BREAK AND I SAW HARRY AND JEFF AND I WAS LIKE THERE IS NO WAY SO ANYWAYS I WALKED UP BESIDE HIM AND WAS LIKE HI IM SO SORRY IM RACHEL IM A BIG FAN AND WE SHOOK HANDS AND THEN I WAS LIKE FINE LINE IS SO GOOD AND HE SAID THANKS AND JEFF SMILED — rach (@niaIIskiwi) March 2, 2020

“So then I was like I’m excited it’s gonna be fun and I went to one night only too and he was like oh awesome thank you!" she added, "And then I asked for a pic and I was like no worries if not and he said of course!! And giggled a little hehe [sic]."

Going on the share the cute selfies with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, Rachel explained she was on the phone to her friend, Genna, at the time, and Haz even said hello to her!

She continued: "I go so nice to meet you see you soon and we hugged and this is my peak I’m so happy I love you all I love Harry hehe [sic].

"And like I thought I would be so scared but he was so nice and welcoming??? Like so easy to talk to hehe I can’t stop crying. Also we walked off casually down the street for two blocks. Me Jeff and Harry, I truly sskakak best friends [sic]."

Harry Styles' fans were praising the cute meet-up. Picture: Twitter

A Harry Styles fan met the star during her lunch break. Picture: Twitter

She captioned the cute snaps, writing: "THE WAY MY LUNCH BREAK TURNED INTO THE BEST CONVO EVER WITH MY FAVORITE PERSON!!! thanks for chatting with me @Harry_Styles and for approving my Harryween costume!!!!! love you so much this day means the world to me!! [sic]"

Fans were quick to praise the adorable encounter, with one penning: "THIS IS SO WHOLESOME LITERALLY EVERY FAN INTERACTION SHOULD BE LIKE THIS ANYWYA CONGRATS [sic].”

"I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU OMG & HE'S THE ABSOLUTE BEST OMG JEFF TOO,” added another.

We honestly don’t think the One Direction star could get any sweeter at this point - we Stan a polite king!

