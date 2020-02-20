Harry Styles Wore ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge At The BRIT Awards 2020

Harry Styles wore a 'treat people with kindness badge' to The BRITs. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles made sure to send subtle positive messages through his chic fashion choices at The BRITs.

Harry Styles’ triple outfit change at The BRITs 2020 had fans lusting over his designer wardrobe, but as well as commanding attention in ensembles involving lace, 90s brogues, and the brightest colours, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer put out an important message in the process.

After wearing a black ribbon which is thought to represent mourning, Harry also wore a ‘Treat People With Kindness’ badge, a message he has made a key part of his brand for the past few years.

WATCH: Lizzo Chats About Her Cute Interaction With Harry Styles At The BRIT Awards

The 26-year-old pinned the badge to the lapel of his yellow, three-piece Marc Jacobs suit.

‘Treat People With Kindness’ is also the name of one of the tracks on Harry’s ‘Fine Line’ album, after creating merchandise with the slogan during his 2017 tour.

As well as his debut live performance of ‘Falling’, Harry put on a sensational display of his wardrobe throughout the evening.

After arriving in a brown suit by Gucci, which he teamed with a purple jumper and blue shirt featuring a broderie collar, Harry changed into a lace jumpsuit of the same designer when he took to the stage.

The one-piece came complete with matching gloves and a belted waist, and his trademark silhouette of a wide leg trouser.

When he returned to his table for the evening, Harry had changed once again, rocking a vibrant yellow suit with a purple collar.

However, when host Jack Whitehall sat at his table to chat with the pop star, he accidentally spilled a drink over the star’s designer outfit.

The duo were larking about with Harry’s new bae, Lizzo, who downed Harry’s drink of tequila and told Jack to leave her man alone.

The global superstars have become the latest celebrity friendship to go viral, after covering each other’s hit singles in recent months.

