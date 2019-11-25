WATCH: Halsey Seemingly Slams The Grammys During Her AMAs Acceptance Speech

The 'Without Me' singer appeared to subtly drag the Grammys, as she accepted her award for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock during this year's American Music Awards.

Halsey won the coveted trophy for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock at the 2019 American Music Awards, where her friend, Taylor Swift, was eventually allowed to perform her old songs.

As the 'Without Me' singer took to the shade, many of her fans and followers were quick to spot that she may have been shading the Grammys, during her acceptance speech.

Halsey won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock at this year's American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"I grew up watching shows like this, and I would sit at home wide-eyed, and I would watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits stroll up the stairs to the stage, and they would hold up these awards," said Halsey, raising her AMA.

"These trophies that were supposed to be some kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache inducing work that they put in to writing a song."

She continued to bring some real talk to the stage, when she questioned the voting process behind the Grammys, which have traditionally been selected after voting ballots are sent to NARAS voting members.

After reflecting on her childhood and aspirations to win such awards, Halsey said "Most of these awards aren't really what they seem.

"I am so thankful to the AMAs, because they are the world's largest fan-voted awards show. And I am thankful to the fans because they're the people who give a sh*t about music.

"And I'm thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice." Halsey ended her speech by assuring her fans that she was going to keep on making music, before thanking those who had voted for her.

This comes after the nominations for the 2020 Grammys was announced, and Halsey was nowhere to be found.

Halsey responded to the shocking snub, by taking to Twitter and writing to her 12.1 million followers "Please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it.

"You're here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

Halsey was seen hugging Taylor Swift following her win at the American Music Awards, before returning to her seat.

