WATCH: Halsey Seemingly Slams The Grammys During Her AMAs Acceptance Speech

25 November 2019, 07:06

The 'Without Me' singer appeared to subtly drag the Grammys, as she accepted her award for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock during this year's American Music Awards.

Halsey won the coveted trophy for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock at the 2019 American Music Awards, where her friend, Taylor Swift, was eventually allowed to perform her old songs.

As the 'Without Me' singer took to the shade, many of her fans and followers were quick to spot that she may have been shading the Grammys, during her acceptance speech.

> Halsey Opens Up About Break-Up That Inspired New Song 'Graveyard'

Halsey won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock at this year's American Music Awards
Halsey won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock at this year's American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"I grew up watching shows like this, and I would sit at home wide-eyed, and I would watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits stroll up the stairs to the stage, and they would hold up these awards," said Halsey, raising her AMA.

"These trophies that were supposed to be some kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache inducing work that they put in to writing a song."

She continued to bring some real talk to the stage, when she questioned the voting process behind the Grammys, which have traditionally been selected after voting ballots are sent to NARAS voting members.

> Halsey Isn't Pregnant, She Just Loves Pancakes

After reflecting on her childhood and aspirations to win such awards, Halsey said "Most of these awards aren't really what they seem.

"I am so thankful to the AMAs, because they are the world's largest fan-voted awards show. And I am thankful to the fans because they're the people who give a sh*t about music.

"And I'm thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice." Halsey ended her speech by assuring her fans that she was going to keep on making music, before thanking those who had voted for her.

This comes after the nominations for the 2020 Grammys was announced, and Halsey was nowhere to be found.

Halsey responded to the shocking snub, by taking to Twitter and writing to her 12.1 million followers "Please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it.

"You're here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

Halsey was seen hugging Taylor Swift following her win at the American Music Awards, before returning to her seat.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  9. 9
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  13. 13
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  23. 23
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  24. 24
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  31. 31
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  33. 33
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto feat. Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Netflix & Chill
    Fredo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Highest In The Room artwork
    Highest In The Room
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  39. 39
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about gender reassignment surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Ex Kris Jenner & Surgery On I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb viewers were divided over the latest challenge using live bugs

I’m A Celeb Divides Viewers Over Use Of Live Insects During Latest Challenge: 'So Cruel Man'

I'm A Celebrity

Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry

Who Is Liam Payne's Girlfriend? Meet Maya Henry - The Model Who Rose To Fame After Multi-Million Dollar Birthday Party

Liam Payne

The camp has been divided.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa And Myles Stephenson Upset Main Camp By Taking Meals With Them To Jungle Jailhouse

I'm A Celebrity

Andrew Maxwell choked on his dinner

I’m A Celebrity Campmates Panic As Andrew Maxwell Chokes On Camel Fillet

I'm A Celebrity