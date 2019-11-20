Halsey Isn't Pregnant, She Just Loves Pancakes

20 November 2019

Halsey has shut down speculation that she's pregnant after her boyfriend Evan Peters was spotted rubbing her tummy, clarifying that she's actually allergic to gluten.

Halsey was pictured walking in Santa Monica with her boyfriend Evan Peters, with a photograph showing Evan placing his hand on her stomach sparking rumours that Halsey was expecting.

However, the 'Without Me' singer has taken to Twitter to clear up the situation, simply explaining: "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."

The star followed this up later in the day with a tweet criticising the unhealthy speculation about her supposed 'pregnancy'.

"Pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. Some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. Some are not," wrote Halsey.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

"Either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal."

Halsey also liked a fan's tweet that highlighted the star's struggles with endometriosis and how Halsey's boyfriend Evan was just probably trying to help relieve her pain by rubbing her belly.

"As someone with endo[metriosis] I personally love when my boyfriend rubs my belly when I'm in pain," commented Hannah Siddiqui, "This is super insensitive. especially when most people with endo struggle with fertility."

Edometriosis is a condition that affects women, where the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, often causing severe pain. Halsey has opened up about her experience with the condition in the past.

Speaking at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s annual Blossom Ball in March 2018, Halsey said: "Feeling so insecure, feeling less of a woman because I couldn’t be intimate with my boyfriend, because I couldn’t go out when my friends wanted me to, because I was dealing with digestion problems and bleeding problems and fainting and all of the other amazing things that come along with having endo."

"It was really hard to feel like that confident, 20-something year old girl who wanted to get on the stage with her middle finger held high and make everyone sing along with her."

The star is currently dating American actor Evan Peters. The 32-year-old star is best known for his roles in American Horror Story and as Quicksilver in the X-Men films.

Halsey split from British rock singer-songwriter Yungblud in the summer after dating for just under a year.

