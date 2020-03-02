Halsey Says She Was Made ‘The Villain’ In G-Eazy Break-Up Because Of Misogynistic Stereotypes

2 March 2020, 12:45

Halsey has opened up about the 'abusive' relationship in the past.
Halsey has opened up about the 'abusive' relationship in the past. Picture: instagram/pa

Halsey says she was ‘made the villain’ after her split from G-Eazy.

Halsey has opened up about her split from rapper G-Eazy, and claimed she was ‘made the villain’ because of misogynistic stereotypes.

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer sat down with The Guardian for a candid chat about her new album, her experience with miscarriages and her past relationships.

Halsey Responds To G-Eazy Taunts With Claim She Was In An Abusive Relationship After Shutting Down A Fan

The 24-year-old dated G-Eazy for over a year, but when they called time on their relationship in 2018, she claims she was vilified.

“Everyone’s instinct was: she must have cheated,” she said.

“It’s easy to make me the villain. I’m in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a w***e.

“It’s so much greater than me – it’s a social perception of women. So f**k it, I’m gonna tell them everything that happened.”

Halsey took to social media last month to claim her relationship with G-Eazy was 'abusive' after a fan repeatedly shouted the his name at her during one of her concerts.

It read: “I see y’all in the comments. I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you.

“I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey said she feels a need to be honest and open about her experiences with misogyny as it’s something she still deals with, despite being extremely privileged.

She added to The Guardian: “I am financially independent, I have my own team, I have every resource in the world to get out of [misogyny]. I still can’t. How hard must it be for women who don’t have these resources?”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Halsey News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jimin's oldest fan has been discovered and she's a huge BTS fan

TikTok Of Grandma Gushing About BTS's Jimin Is The Only Thing You Need To See
Megan Thee Stallion fans have come to the rapper's defence after claiming her record label won't renegotiate her contract.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music As Fans Urge Star To Reach Out To Taylor Swift

News

One Direction's hiatus began in 2015

Are One Direction Reuniting? All The Reasons Fans Are Convinced They're Getting Back Together

Features

Harry Styles wears Little Mermaid t-shirt after turning Prince Eric role down

Harry Styles Wears Little Mermaid 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-Shirt After Turning Down Prince Eric Role

Harry Styles

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed

Love Island Reunion 2020: Will There Be A Coming Out Show?

TV & Film