Halsey Says She Was Made ‘The Villain’ In G-Eazy Break-Up Because Of Misogynistic Stereotypes

Halsey has opened up about the 'abusive' relationship in the past. Picture: instagram/pa

Halsey says she was ‘made the villain’ after her split from G-Eazy.

Halsey has opened up about her split from rapper G-Eazy, and claimed she was ‘made the villain’ because of misogynistic stereotypes.

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer sat down with The Guardian for a candid chat about her new album, her experience with miscarriages and her past relationships.

The 24-year-old dated G-Eazy for over a year, but when they called time on their relationship in 2018, she claims she was vilified.

“Everyone’s instinct was: she must have cheated,” she said.

“It’s easy to make me the villain. I’m in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a w***e.

“It’s so much greater than me – it’s a social perception of women. So f**k it, I’m gonna tell them everything that happened.”

Halsey took to social media last month to claim her relationship with G-Eazy was 'abusive' after a fan repeatedly shouted the his name at her during one of her concerts.

It read: “I see y’all in the comments. I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you.

“I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey said she feels a need to be honest and open about her experiences with misogyny as it’s something she still deals with, despite being extremely privileged.

She added to The Guardian: “I am financially independent, I have my own team, I have every resource in the world to get out of [misogyny]. I still can’t. How hard must it be for women who don’t have these resources?”

