Halsey Responds To G-Eazy Taunts With Claim She Was In An Abusive Relationship After Shutting Down A Fan Repeatedly Shouting Her Ex's Name

4 February 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 11:40

Halsey has claimed she was in an abusive relationship, while hitting back at fans taunting her about her ex G-Eazy.

After Halsey lost it at a fan who was repeatedly shouting the name of her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy at her gig, the 25-year-old singer has seemingly explained why she reacted the way she did.

Taking to Instagram to address the trolls commenting ‘G-Eazy’ to taunt her, Halsey – who is now dating actor Evan Peters – wrote: “I see y’all in the comments. I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you.

Halsey's Fans Resurface Old Tweets Of Her Fangirling Over Boyfriend Evan Peters Before They Were Together

“I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey replied to the fans taunting her with comments of 'G-Eazy'
Halsey replied to the fans taunting her with comments of 'G-Eazy'. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

G-Eazy, who has just confirmed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, dated Halsey for just over a year before they split in 2018.

Halsey was repeatedly heckled by someone at her pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami over the weekend as they shouted the name of her ex, but the star didn’t hesitate in firing back.

As she took a brief moment to chat to the crowd, one person could be heard shouting the name of G-Eazy just behind her, so Halsey stopped what she was doing and snapped: “If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building...I will kick your a** out this building."

After running over to the side of the stage, Halsey continued: “If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building...I will kick your a** out this building.

“Do not disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for year until 2018
Halsey and G-Eazy dated for year until 2018. Picture: Getty

She later took to Instagram to advise her followers: “Don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for yourself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’.”

Halsey’s song ‘Without Me’ is thought to be about G-Eazy and implies he cheated on her multiple times.

When she performed the hit on Saturday Night Live, she covered her backdrop with phrases such as: “I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” “in Minneapolis,” “at home in Los Angeles,” “In Austin,” “in New Orleans,” and “more places I can’t even remember.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s ex has just confirmed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion after the rapper posted a video of them kissing on his Instagram Stories.

He also posted a picture of the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker with a string of blue hearts in the caption.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Halsey News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ode to Joy
    Johann Strauss Orchestra, Andrea Rieu
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  14. 14
    17 Million F***-Offs (2020 Update)
    Dominic Frisby
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  18. 18
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  22. 22
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  26. 26
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  27. 27
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  33. 33
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Anyone
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    Only The Young
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Louis wasn't happy that Zayn dissed One Direction's music.

Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Isn’t Ready To Make Up With One Direction Band Mate Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift is very close to both of her parents

Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet TheTaylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right

Taylor Swift

Capital VIP Lanyard

Exclusive Prizes & Pre-Sales When You Register As A Capital VIP

News

Billie Eilish keeps in contact with Drake via text.

Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her & Slams Claims He’s ‘Creepy’

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift's Miss Americana is inspiring budding musicians to write

Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana Documentary Is Inspiring Kids To Write Music: 'My 5-Year-Old Is Writing Her First Song'

Taylor Swift

Justin said he had to stop because he felt like he was 'dying'

Justin Bieber Reveals Drug Addiction ‘Almost Killed’ Him & Security Regularly Checked His Pulse As He Slept

Justin Bieber