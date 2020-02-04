Halsey Responds To G-Eazy Taunts With Claim She Was In An Abusive Relationship After Shutting Down A Fan Repeatedly Shouting Her Ex's Name

Halsey has claimed she was in an abusive relationship, while hitting back at fans taunting her about her ex G-Eazy.

After Halsey lost it at a fan who was repeatedly shouting the name of her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy at her gig, the 25-year-old singer has seemingly explained why she reacted the way she did.

Taking to Instagram to address the trolls commenting ‘G-Eazy’ to taunt her, Halsey – who is now dating actor Evan Peters – wrote: “I see y’all in the comments. I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you.

“I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey replied to the fans taunting her with comments of 'G-Eazy'. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

G-Eazy, who has just confirmed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, dated Halsey for just over a year before they split in 2018.

Halsey was repeatedly heckled by someone at her pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami over the weekend as they shouted the name of her ex, but the star didn’t hesitate in firing back.

As she took a brief moment to chat to the crowd, one person could be heard shouting the name of G-Eazy just behind her, so Halsey stopped what she was doing and snapped: “If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building...I will kick your a** out this building."

After running over to the side of the stage, Halsey continued: “If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building...I will kick your a** out this building.

“Do not disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for year until 2018. Picture: Getty

She later took to Instagram to advise her followers: “Don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for yourself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’.”

Halsey’s song ‘Without Me’ is thought to be about G-Eazy and implies he cheated on her multiple times.

When she performed the hit on Saturday Night Live, she covered her backdrop with phrases such as: “I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” “in Minneapolis,” “at home in Los Angeles,” “In Austin,” “in New Orleans,” and “more places I can’t even remember.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s ex has just confirmed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion after the rapper posted a video of them kissing on his Instagram Stories.

He also posted a picture of the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker with a string of blue hearts in the caption.

