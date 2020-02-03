WATCH: Halsey Loses It At Fan Repeatedly Shouting 'G-Eazy' During Her Show: "I Will Kick Your A**"

3 February 2020, 15:28

Halsey clapped back at a fan during a show, threatening to kick them out of her show after they kept shouting the name of her ex, 'G-Eazy' at her.

Halsey has shut down a fan whilst performing in the most iconic way after they repeatedly heckled her, shouting her ex's name, 'G-Eazy', threatening to kick them out, saying she won't tolerate disrespect at her own show, and the whole thing's amazing.

Halsey lashes out at fan who shouts 'G-Eazy' at her during gig
Halsey lashes out at fan who shouts 'G-Eazy' at her during gig. Picture: Twitter @yvritza/Instagram @iamhalsey

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer was talking to her crowd at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami when a fan repeatedly shouted her ex-boyfriend's name to her, which you can faintly hear in the background of the clip, before she abruptly turns to them and says:

"If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building...I will kick your a** out this building."

"You want to test me? Who is it, you? You said G-Eazy?!"

"You don't disrespect me like that at my own show."

The crowd are cheering her as she tries to identify the heckler, and the 'Without Me' singer took to Instagram following the incident to give an uplifting message, writing:

"don't ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don't tolerate disrespect in the name of being "nice".

Halsey posts cryptic Instagram after concert heckler
Halsey posts cryptic Instagram after concert heckler. Picture: Instagram @halsey

She and G-Eazy dated on and off from 2017 to 2018, with hints that he cheated on her ending the relationship, especially through her song 'Without Me' which she performed on SNL with what appeared to be messages from the 'No Limit' rapper apologising to her for his infidelity.

He has since been linked to Megan Thee Stallion, who was seen twerking on the rapper at the weekend, with him posting an Instagram story of them kissing in bed together to his Instagram story.

Halsey responds to trolls following concert incident
Halsey responds to trolls following concert incident. Picture: Instagram @iamhalsey

In the mean time, Halsey is 100% not here for trolls, writing in Instagram comments following the whole incident: "I see y'all in the comments and I know you think you're funny."

"Cause you're at home on your iPhone and I'm not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me."

