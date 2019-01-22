Halsey Admits She Used To "Hack" Her Fans Social Media Accounts And Post Messages From Them

Fans are begging Halsey to "hack" them. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been begging Halsey to hack them after she admitted she used to post messages from fans who direct messaged her their passwords.

Halsey took to Twitter to reminisce over the time she would “hack” fan accounts with their permission and tweet from their account.

In a tweet she wrote: “I just remembered in 2015 when fans would dm me their passwords and I would 'hack' their accounts and tweet from them. “hey guys it’s halsey on jamies account :]”

I just remembered in 2015 when fans would dm me their passwords and I would “hack” their accounts and tweet from them. “hey guys it’s halsey on jamies account :]” — h (@halsey) January 21, 2019

Fans have since swarmed into the comments asking the singer to “hack” them again. One eager fan responded: “Wanna do that again? I'll dm you my password right now”

Another pleaded: “Hack me queen”

honestly pls revive this i would cry — syd loves vanessa ✨ (@IiIacvanessa) January 21, 2019

OMG SIS DO IT AGAIN AHHHH — 𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐨 💍 (@selsbreathin) January 21, 2019

However, it seems like the ‘Without Me’ singer has other things on her mind after posting the same day revealing she is feeling broody.

In a cute Instagram photo of herself with her manager’s daughter, she captioned the post “dying for my own squish. borrowing @jasonaron and @marisa.aron's squish for now.”

Although Halsey claims to be single, she has been rumoured to be dating Yungblud after a series of posts together. They've been sharing a jacket, supporting gigs and posting shots arm in arm. Sounds like a relationship, however, neither have confirmed their romance.

