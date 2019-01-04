Halsey Appears To Confirm She’s Dating YungBlud By Posting A Pic Of Them In London

Halsey seems loved up with her new man. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Without Me’ singer posted a cute coupled-up selfie of her and the English alt-rock singer on Instagram.

It looks like Halsey has moved on from G Eazy as she’s looking very loved up with her new man… UK alt-rock star YungBlud.

There have been rumours that Halsey had started seeing YungBlud – real name Dominic Harrison – two months after her latest split from her rapper ex, and she has been making it Insta-official.

Halsey shared a photo of herself in London, walking down a street with YungBlud, captioned, “camden: now with a cuter filter” and a black love heart emoji.

The pair have yet to confirm whether they are dating but it is the second photo Halsey has posted with her rumoured bae in the past few weeks.

Halsey and G Eazy split in October and she and YungBlud were spotted together just two months later.

We reckon they make a very cute couple!

