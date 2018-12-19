Halsey Hits Back At Critics Over Same-Sex Performance On The Voice Final

Halsey fires back at critics for performance on The Voice. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Halsey hits back at critics after her performance on The Voice.

Halsey performed her hit single ‘Without Me’ on the final of the US version of The Voice last night (Dec 18).

Accompanied by dancer and actress, Jade Chynoweth, the beautiful performance drew in some mixed reviews. Critics took to social media attacking the singer over the performance.

One wrote: “Disgusting. Done with the voice after this BS.”

However, Halsey was quick to hit back with:

I too find hugs DISGUSTING !!! https://t.co/8jFyUTonX9 — h (@halsey) December 19, 2018

In a separate post, she tweeted: “Very proud to have p**sed off the homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching,”

Very proud of the emotional performance i did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off thw homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching. 🖤🦋 — h (@halsey) December 19, 2018

Represention matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life. 🦋 and thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration. — h (@halsey) December 19, 2018

In an Instagram post, Jade gushed over Halsey saying: “This performance not only changed my life but will hopefully change many others’.

“Thank you so much @iamhalsey for trusting me with your vision and message. It is beyond an honor to share the stage with you and showcase a story.” said wrote.

‘Without Me’ has stayed climbing up the charts since its release in October.

Other performances from last night’s finale were from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Bastille, Marshmello, John Legend, and Kelly Rowland.

