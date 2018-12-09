Halsey Brought The FIRE To Her Soulful #CapitalJBB Performance - What A Show!

Halsey lit up the O2 with a million lights and some serious pyrotechnics at the Jingle Bell Ball.

If there's one performance that will literally take your breath away from tonight, it's Halsey's incredible set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

She kicked off her performance with 'Eastside', showing off her stunning vocals in the flesh.

Halsey then got all 16,000 people in the crowd to hold up a light on their phones and turned the O2 into a sky full of stars as she performed 'Closer'.

She finished up her #CapitalJBB set with 'Without Me', telling the crowds to put their hands up if they are single, before turning up the heat with some intense pyrotechnics.

Before her turn on the stage, Halsey got up close and personal with Roman as they shared a massive Christmas jumper and took part in a series of festive tasks.

She looked unreal on the red carpet, wearing thigh high boots with her all-white outfit.

Halsey on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES

Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Eastside’

‘Closer’

‘Without Me’

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News