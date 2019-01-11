Halsey 'Confirms' Yungblud Relationship Posting On Instagram From His Paris Show

Halsey fuels Yungblud relationship rumours by following him on tour to Paris. Picture: Instagram

The 'Without You' singer posted an Instagram from rumoured boyfriend Yungblud's Paris show, further fuelling relationship rumours.

It seems Halsey's leaving her relationship G-Eazy firmly in the past as she moves on with northern rocker Yungblud, real name, Dominic Harrison, posting a snap from the Paris leg of his tour and further fuelling speculation they're in a relationship.

Halsey Just Let A Twitter Poll Choose Her New Hair Colour

Halsey watched rumoured boyfriend Yungblud's Paris performance. Picture: Instagram

The 'Without You' singer's pulling a 'Kylie Jenner' by hopping onto her new man's tour, posting a boomerang of Yungblud, aged 20, mid-performance and fans are so here for the budding musical romance.

The pair were first linked back in November last year, with Halsey posting a loved up snap of them in December and since then, the 24-year-old has been spending a whole lot of time this side of the pond.

Whilst visiting her beau in London, she's been exploring Camden and tweeting about her Joe & The Juice obsession. The singer and G-Eazy split for the second time back in October after the 'No Limit' rapper was reportedly 'flirting with several girls in public.'

She's been wearing his jacket, supporting his gigs and posting not-so-mysterious shots of her walking arm in arm with a new man, so although neither of them have officially confirmed their relationship, social media suggests the musicians are very much on, we wonder if they'll be making music together anytime soon?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Halsey News