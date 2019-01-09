Halsey Just Let A Twitter Poll Choose Her New Hair Colour

9 January 2019, 16:57 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 17:04

Halsey's switched up her look and let Twitter decide it for her
Halsey's switched up her look and let Twitter decide it for her. Picture: Instagram

Halsey wants everyone to know she's a strong, independent woman... but will totally let you decide which colour she should dye her hair via Twitter poll.

Halsey's no stranger to switching up her look, and has revealed she's got a brand new head of lilac locks after she asked Twitter which colour she should go next, and actually went through with it!

The 'Without You' singer set a good old fashioned Twitter poll, asking her almost 10 million followers if she should go lilac, 'Gerard Way red' (the lead singer from My Chemical Romance) or pink.

Halsey's twitter poll asked if the singer should die her hair lilac, red, or blue
Halsey's twitter poll asked if the singer should die her hair lilac, red, or blue. Picture: Twitter

Getting over 100,000 people to give their opinion on the matter, Halsey, who is also currently in London, tweeted out that she'd listened to the people's voice and has returned to a head of purple.

The singer wrote: "My hair has been lilac since yesterday btw bc I am a strong independent woman who lets young people on the internet decide what she’s gonna look like via twitter poll."

Halsey died her hair lilac after letting a Twitter poll decide her new look
Halsey died her hair lilac after letting a Twitter poll decide her new look. Picture: Twitter

We're living for the lilac, and NGL, we're just slightly relieved she didn't opt for 'slime green' this time round.

She may have gone for a drastic colour change, but this isn't the first time she's taken the plunge and gone for a wild colour- having been lilac, blue and pink and we seriously stan a versatile queen.

With rumours Halsey is currently dating UK musician YUNGBLUD, we're going to be watching her socials like a hawk to see if she's touched down to see what could be a new bf!

