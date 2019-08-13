Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Troll Comments About Star's Bisexuality

13 August 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 13:08

Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Troll Comments About Star's Bisexuality. Picture: Getty

Halsey has clapped back at a troll online for their comment about Miley Cyrus' sexuality.

Since the shock announcement that Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth split, it seems like everyone has an opinion about their relationship - no more so than when images of Miley kissing Kaitlynn Carter emerged.

On 11 August, a Twitter user wrote: "Miley Cyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied."

Now, 'Without Me' singer Halsey - who is bisexual herself - has slammed the troll online for their biphobic comment about Cyrus.

She retweeted the troll and quipped back: "Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)"

Since, fans have praised Halsey for speaking up.

One person wrote: "QUEEN OF THE GAYS, QUEEN OF BI PEOPLE, QUEEN OF WOMEN, GO ON TELL THEM QUEEN."

Another agreed: "The narrative that bisexual people aren’t satisfied and will leave you is very annoying."

A third added: "Hey Halsey. Ur always speaking fax [sic] and ily. That’s all."

It isn't the first time the singer has spoken out against homophobia; at a Camden gig in June this year, the star slammed those calling for a "Straight Pride" and paid tribute to a lesbian couple who were attacked on a bus in London the previous week.

She said to the crowd: "Do you guys see the two young women on my shirt? Do you know who they are? The two people on my shirt are a young couple named Melania and Chris."

"A couple nights ago, right here, they were assaulted because they're lesbians, because they gave the appearance of being lesbians."

"The sad reality is that after the Pride parades are over and after the bars close their Pride nights, when the glitter's being swept out of the streets, a lot of people get on those trains and they get on those buses and they try to wash the rainbows off their bodies and they peel the stickers off their clothes because when Pride is over, it's not safe to be gay anymore. Because they are worried that someone is going to viciously assault them or viciously attack them." she continued.

She then ended her speech, telling fans regardless of their sexuality, they were in a "safe space" and led a chant saying: "I will not be afraid."

