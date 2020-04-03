Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa Admits She's Open To Collaborating With Little Mix

During an Instagram Live with Roman Kemp, the 'Future Nostalgia' pop star said a collaboration with Little Mix would be "fun".

Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, via Instagram Live, to answer some fan questions (and to play a very isolated game of UNO), where she admitted she'd be keen to perform alongside Little Mix.

After telling Roman that she was fed up of constantly beating Anwar at the card game, she challenged him from her own home, as she self-isolated.

> 10 Things We Learnt During Dua Lipa's Instagram Live With Roman Kemp

Dua Lipa joined Roman Kemp on Instagram Live. Picture: Capital

During the game, Roman pitched a question from one of her fans, asking if Dua would be open to collaborating with the 'Break Up Song' band, to which she said "I mean, yeah. Why not?

"I haven't really thought about it, but I think it would be quite fun," she simply stated, before panicking that she wouldn't fit in, alongside Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

Jokingly, the 'Physical' singer said "But they all look so cute; I might be sticking out like a sore thumb!" She went on to say how she was worried they'd all be in their matching outfits, and she wouldn't fit in.

Dua did say she'd be "so down" to sing with Little Mix, however, who have just scored the top spot on the Official Big Top 40.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App

Speaking of collaborations, Dua Lipa also confirmed she had recorded a song with Miley Cyrus, but the pair are unsure as to whether or not they should release it.

"We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release so it's in waiting, and maybe we'll do something different," Dua confessed to Roman. "There is a song but we don't know if it's the song."

Dua teased a potential collaboration with Miley during a visit to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last November."I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely," Dua told Roman at the time, "We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it."