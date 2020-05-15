Dua Lipa Reunites With Her Family During Lockdown To Celebrate Sister Rina’s 19th Birthday

Dua Lipa visited her family during lockdown to celebrate her sister's birthday. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa met up with her family after weeks apart to celebrate her sister’s 19th birthday.

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid have spent lockdown in an Airbnb in London since March, but this week the couple met up with the pop star’s family to mark her sister’s 19th birthday with a barbecue.

‘Break My Heart’ singer Dua is known to be incredibly close with her family and reunited with her parents, Dukagjin and Anesa, and her brother, Gjin, and sister, Rina after two months away from them during lockdown.

Sharing a series of pictures of Rina’s birthday celebrations on Instagram, Dua can be seen posing alongside her model sister, her little brother, and her mum.

Dua Lipa's sister Rina celebrated turning 19. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa was accused of flouting social distancing guidelines. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Anwar also joined the family celebrations, with Dua posting a photo of her and her boyfriend blowing a dandelion.

Dua, 24, also posted the pictures on Twitter, where she received a few criticisms for appearing to break the current lockdown guidelines which state people can meet up with one person from another household in a public space if they keep two metres apart.

“Remember that thing social distancing,” one fan replied, as another said: “Oh yes, the lockdown.”

Dua has been promoting her latest album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ from lockdown after bringing forward its release date following a leak online.

Dua Lipa's family celebrated with a BBQ in the garden. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid joined the family celebrations. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

But she still has big plans for making music from quarantine, admitting she and Normani have a collaboration coming soon.

The track was originally set to appear on Dua’s second studio ablum, ‘Future Nostolgia,’ however, she ultimately decided to release it without any features.

When asked by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about it is we’ll finally get to hear it, she replied: “You might hear soon."

Dua has worked with some huge stars in the past including Clavin Harris, Silk City and Sean Paul.

