Dua Lipa’s Family: From Her Mum Anesa & Dad Dukagjin To Her Siblings

Dua Lipa's family have attended events such as The BRITs with her. Picture: PA images

Who are Dua Lipa’s family?

Dua Lipa may be an international pop star, who is dating Gigi & Bella Hadid’s model brother, Anwar, but she loves nothing more than hanging out with her family.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ star brought them all to The Global Awards earlier this year and who could forget that time she brought her little brother and sister up on stage with her during her acceptance speech at The BRITs?

But who are her family? Let’s take a look…

Who is Dua Lipa’s mum?

Dua’s mum is Anesa Lipa and she works in tourism.

Who is Dua Lipa’s dad?

Dua Lipa’s dad is Dukagjin Lipa. He is a marketing manager and also the lead vocalist of the band, Oda! Pretty cool, huh?

Does Dua Lipa have a sister?

Dua has a younger sister, called Rina.

Does Dua Lipa have a brother?

Yes, she has a younger brother, called Gjin.

Where are Dua Lipa’s parents from?

Dua Lipa’s parents are from Albania. They left Pristina (now knows as Kosovo) in 1992.

Who is Dua Lipa’s boyfriend?

Dua is currently dating Anwar Hadid, the model brother of Gigi and Bella.

