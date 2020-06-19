Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa Reveals How She Celebrated Her One Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa revealed to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp how her and Anwar Hadid celebrated their one year anniversary whilst in lockdown.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid had to improvise when it came to celebrating their one anniversary whilst in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

Chatting to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Global's Make Some Noise Day, Dua revealed that their original plans had to be scrapped after the park was too crowded to park in.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrated 1 year together. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

When quizzed about how the pair celebrated the milestone, Dua revealed, 'We were going to Hampstead Heath and we were trying to park the car somewhere but it was completely packed."

Not to be deterred, the celeb couple decided to grab a quintessential British dinner instead "So we decided to go and pick up fish and chips have it in our garden."

Dua had previously posted a series of gorgeous photos of the pair on her Instagram account, captioning the post, "nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you". N'aww.

Anwar replied to her post saying, "Miii lovely."

The hot couple pair have been keeping busy in lockdown by cooking together, chilling in the garden and most importantly supporting the BLM movement.

