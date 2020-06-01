Ways To Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

All the ways you can donate to Global's Make Some Noise 2020. Picture: Make Some Noise

Capital and its sister stations across Global have launched an Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

We need your help!

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope. The money raised from the Emergency Appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise will support small charities up and down the country that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

These organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases.

Your donation makes a difference, so please give if you can!

Global's Make Some Noise 2020. Picture: Make Some Noise

Giving £5 could provide an activities pack for a vulnerable child in refuge accommodation.

Giving £10 could provide three hot meals to a family struggling to put food on the table.

Giving £15 could create a friendship for an elderly person who is feeling more alone than ever.

Giving £25 could provide urgent nursing care at home for a child with a life-limiting condition.

Giving £50 could fund a mental health crisis counselling call that could potentially save a person’s life.

DONATE BY TEXT

To donate £5 text Capital5 to 70766

To donate £10 text Capital10 to 70766

To donate £20 text Capital20 to 70766

To donate £30 text Capital30 to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com

FUNDRAISE FOR GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE

Whether you’ve been running, cycling or walking, baking, quizzing or creating, you could turn it into a fundraiser for Make Some Noise.

Pay in your fundraising money here - And don’t forget to tune in to Capital on Friday 19th June as we raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Find out more here!

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).