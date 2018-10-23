Drake’s High School Teacher Still Texts Him To Congratulate Him On His Achievements

23 October 2018, 15:23

Drake may be a huge superstar with fans all over the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost touch with the people who knew him before his fame and success.

In fact, it turns out Drake still keeps in contact with his high school teacher, and she often messages him to praise him for his achievements.

Recently, it was revealed that he had secured yet another Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 (he now holds more than The Beatles) and his former teacher wasted no time on congratulating him.

The rapper shared a screen grab of her message on Instagram, captioned: “My favourite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that.”

The message she sent read: " WOW!!!! That’s pretty incredible! I often wonder what your 16/17 self would think. Pretty awesome! Congrats!"

He replied: “I don’t think my 16 or 17 year old self would comprehend I would just want a Nestea and to figure out how to turn my 61% into a 73% ASAP."

Does anybody else keep in touch with their teachers or just Drizzy?!

