Who Is Drake's Baby Mama And When Was His Son Adonis Born?

Drake's baby mama Sophie B reportedly attended his Paris gig. Picture: Getty

Drake's baby mama Sophie B enjoyed VIP treatment at the star's Paris concert this March.

But who is she and how old's their son? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Sophie Brussaux?

Sophie previously worked under the stage name 'Rosee Divine' as an adult film star, and now reportedly works as a painter.

She was also referenced in Pusha's track 'The Story of Adidon':

"Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother /

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her /

A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap /

We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts /

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home /

Deadbeat motha****a, playin' border patrol, ooh /

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real /

Love that baby, respect that girl /

Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world"

When was Drake's son Adonis born?

Drake and Sophie's son Adonis was born on 11 October, 2017, making him 17 months old now.

It was reported that the rapper, 32, was spotted cradling his son backstage at his gig in Manchester - with baby mama Sophie nearby.

A source told the MailOnline: "Drake doesn’t mind who saw him with his baby – he was holding him backstage in Manchester and looked really at home."