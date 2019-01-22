Chris Brown Arrested In Paris Over Rape Accusation

Chris Brown has been detained in Paris. Picture: netflix

Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris over a rape accusation.

Chris Brown has been accused of rape.

Police officials have detained the US singer following the accusation, The Associated Press has confirmed.

A tabloid initially reported that a 24-year-old woman alleged Brown raped her on 15 January.

She apparently claimed the alleged incident took place after meeting him in a French nightclub.

The woman has also claimed that one of the singer’s acquaintances abused her.

Chris Brown has yet to reposed to the allegations.

The R&B star was photographed at Cirque Bonher on Saturday night with his Instagram model girlfriend, Ammika Harris. He is in Paris for Fashion Week.

According to TMZ, he is already facing six months in jail for two counts of having a restricted species without a permit and his next court date was scheduled to be on February 6, in Los Angeles.