Cheryl Is Favourite To Replace Darcey Bussell As A Strictly Come Dancing Judge

Cheryl could be the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing as bookies favourite. Picture: PA/Strictly Come Dancing

Cheryl could be switching up her judging skills as Darcey Bussell's replacement on Strictly Come Dancing.

Cheryl is a favourite to replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing after the ballet dancer sensationally gave up her place on the judging panel

OK! Magazine has revealed the bookies favourites to replace Darcie, who reportedly left the show after refusing a '£40,000 pay rise as well as being left bored of the show’s scandals.'

As well as Cheryl leading the bets, former Strictly dancer Anton du Beke is also tipped for the spot, as well as Karen Hardy.

The 2018 series was rocked by comedian Sean Walsh caught kissing his married dance partner, Katya Jones, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's chemistry leaving everyone wondering if they were secretly involved with each other (spoiler: they were).

Cheryl has a long history of lending her expertise to judging panels, infamously being on the X Factor for many years before joining new show, The Greatest Dancer in 2018.

