Cheryl Confuses The One Show Viewers As They Take To Twitter To Ask If She’s Wearing ‘Pyjamas’

Cheryl appeared on The One Show on Thursday night.

Cheryl and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse appeared on The One Show to chat about The Greatest Dancer this week.

However, fans were convinced the 'Love Made Me Do It' star was wearing her pyjamas!

Chezza - who co-parents her baby son Bear with ex-partner Liam Payne - wore a flared, green silk co-ord with a pink trim and black, pink and white stripes down the side. She also showed off her lighter hair.

While we think she looked absolutely fabulous but some viewers were left scratching their heads.

One viewer wrote: “Is Cheryl wearing her pyjamas on the one show???”

Another added: “Still half asleep and in her pyjamas... they really need to give Cheryl more warning before sticking her on the One Show.”

It’s called fash-HUN, darlings!