Cheryl Confuses The One Show Viewers As They Take To Twitter To Ask If She’s Wearing ‘Pyjamas’

18 January 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 16:11

Cheryl appeared on The One Show on Thursday night.

Cheryl and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse appeared on The One Show to chat about The Greatest Dancer this week.

However, fans were convinced the 'Love Made Me Do It' star was wearing her pyjamas!

Cheryl Hits Back At Rumours She Got Cheek Fillers Or Plastic Surgery On Her Face

Chezza - who co-parents her baby son Bear with ex-partner Liam Payne - wore a flared, green silk co-ord with a pink trim and black, pink and white stripes down the side. She also showed off her lighter hair.

While we think she looked absolutely fabulous but some viewers were left scratching their heads.

One viewer wrote: “Is Cheryl wearing her pyjamas on the one show???”

Another added: “Still half asleep and in her pyjamas... they really need to give Cheryl more warning before sticking her on the One Show.”

It’s called fash-HUN, darlings!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Love Made Me Do It (Anton Powers Remix)
Cheryl

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Cheryl has been unlucky in love.

Cheryl Inundated With Offers From Fans After Revealing She’d Date A ‘Sainsbury’s Shelf-Stacker’

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl slammed rumours that she had plastic surgery or fillers.

Cheryl Hits Back At Rumours She Got Cheek Fillers Or Plastic Surgery On Her Face

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017