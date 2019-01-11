Cheryl Hits Back At Rumours She Got Cheek Fillers Or Plastic Surgery On Her Face

Cheryl slammed rumours that she had plastic surgery or fillers. Picture: Instagram/PA

Fans thought the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ star was looking different, but she denied it was down to surgical help.

After Cheryl made her epic comeback with ‘Love Made Me Do It’, fans began speculating whether she might have had surgery or fillers after remarking that her face looked ‘different’.

The Greatest Dancer judge revealed that the reason her face looked different was that she had had very little sleep the night before.

She told the Daily Mail, “Do you think I look different? The truth was, I had one hour's sleep that night, which is never good.

“I stayed up because the single and video dropped at the same time and I was reading the fan reaction on Twitter. It went a bit far and all of a sudden, it was 3am.

Cheryl's one of the dance captain's on new talent show, The Greatest Dancer. Picture: Getty

“I went to bed and got up one hour later. So I put on a wig - the short bob was a wig from the music video.

“I was so pale and on the way out of the door, the make-up artist was saying to me, ‘you've got a big pillow crease in your face that I can't get rid of’. No one had seen the bob, but this is how I've always looked.”

Cheryl added that she’s not one to make boring, predictable choices when it comes to her fashion, explaining, “Can you imagine if I just walked out wearing a classic pump?

“It would be so f**king boring. I can't win. I wear stage outfits when I'm working... it's a costume.

“It's not like I'm going down the high street like that and even if I did, who gives a f**k. I'm not trying to offend anybody. Why do people care so much?”

That’s why we love her.

